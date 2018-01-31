Photo of a courtroom gavel. (Photo by Getty Images)
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) – A school janitor in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.
Under terms of the plea, 44-year-old Randy Hull of South Toms River on Tuesday has forfeited his job with the Long Branch public school system.
Hackers Bring ATM ‘Jackpotting’ To The U.S.
Hull was arrested in 2016 as part of a six-month investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “Operation Statewide” tracked child pornography that was circulating on file-sharing networks.
Hull is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)