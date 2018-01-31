SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia and its surroundings are getting a new area code.

Beginning Saturday, 445 will be added to the same region served by the current 215 and 267 area codes. That includes parts of Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.

The code will be assigned to new numbers.

Current phone numbers and the price of calls in the coverage area will remain the same. Calls considered local will remain local calls.

