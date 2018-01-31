PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia and its surroundings are getting a new area code.
School Janitor Admits Distributing Child Pornography
Beginning Saturday, 445 will be added to the same region served by the current 215 and 267 area codes. That includes parts of Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.
The code will be assigned to new numbers.
Hackers Bring ATM ‘Jackpotting’ To The U.S.
Current phone numbers and the price of calls in the coverage area will remain the same. Calls considered local will remain local calls.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)