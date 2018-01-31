SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Rep. Bob Brady Won't Seek Re-election    
Filed Under:eagles 2017, KYW Newsradio, Super Bowl LII, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Eagles fight song echoed through the state Capitol rotunda Wednesday morning.

Bethlehem state Senator Lisa Boscola led a group of Eagles fans in a hearty rendition of their team’s anthem during a short rally.

“The Lehigh Valley has always been Eagles country,” Boscola said. “It’s never going to change.”

Philadelphia state Senator Anthony Williams senses broad support for the birds in the cavernous halls of the state capitol. He was there sporting a Randall Cunningham retro jersey.

“I wore this on the floor one day. They all came up, touched it, praised it, enjoyed it, cheered it,” Williams said. “So I think all Pennsylvanians are Eagles fans – temporarily – this year.”

On the bandwagon?

“On the Wentz Wagon,” Williams said. “Even though he’s on the sideline.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch