PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Streets Department crew was busy Wednesday installing new and brighter lights at a popular gathering point for sports fans in the Mayfair section of the city.
When the Streets Department got a call about a downed light in the 3500 block of Cottman Avenue, someone got the bright idea to not only replace it, but push forward the start of a big project.
“The goal of the city is to replace all our HPS lights with LED’s,” said Deputy Streets Department Commissioner Rich Montanez. “We just thought it was an appropriate time to put additional lighting at this time in this location.”
The intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues was a madhouse after the Eagles beat the Vikings to advance to the Super Bowl. The crowds may be even bigger and wilder if the Birds win the Super Bowl on Sunday. They will also be able to see and be seen much easier. Montanez says 30 new lights will be up by Friday.
“We’re doing a block a night in the direction of Frankford [Avenue] and on Cottman [Avenue],” he said, “and we’re also doing Ryan [Avenue] and Leon Streets.”