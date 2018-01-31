SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Eagles Fans, KYW Newsradio, Paul Kurtz, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Streets Department crew was busy Wednesday installing new and brighter lights at a popular gathering point for sports fans in the Mayfair section of the city.

When the Streets Department got a call about a downed light in the 3500 block of Cottman Avenue, someone got the bright idea to not only replace it, but push forward the start of a big project.

“The goal of the city is to replace all our HPS lights with LED’s,” said Deputy Streets Department Commissioner Rich Montanez. “We just thought it was an appropriate time to put additional lighting at this time in this location.”

The intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues was a madhouse after the Eagles beat the Vikings to advance to the Super Bowl. The crowds may be even bigger and wilder if the Birds win the Super Bowl on Sunday. They will also be able to see and be seen much easier. Montanez says 30 new lights will be up by Friday.

“We’re doing a block a night in the direction of Frankford [Avenue] and on Cottman [Avenue],” he said, “and we’re also doing Ryan [Avenue] and Leon Streets.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch