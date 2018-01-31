SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever believed in something so bad it hurt so good? Well, 50 lucky Eagles fans embraced that moment at Moo Tattoo on South Street in Philadelphia.

“I’m fine; I’m an Eagles fan. You see the blood coming out my leg? It’s green,” said one Birds die-hard fan getting his Eagles tattoo.

Free Eagles-inspired tattoos were given out Wednesday as an act of generosity by Jordan Denny, a Philly native and owner of Momentary Ink, a company that specializes in custom temporary tattoos.

