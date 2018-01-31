PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world may be tuned into Super Bowl mania as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday but the Mall of America has plenty to offer visitors before the big game in Minnesota.

The Mall of America was built in 1992 and gets more than 40 million people from around the world walk through its doors.

But the centerpiece of the mall is the amusement park, Nickelodeon Universe.

“When people come here do they realize what they are stepping into?” Sarah Grap, PR manager for Mall of America.

The mall has more than 27 rides, spanning seven acres that cater to the entire family.

The first line of business may be to see the entire park from the longest indoor zip line in the country.

Then, it is on to hit the five roller coasters.

And finally, to cool off, take a spin on the log flume.

All in all, you can have a thrilling experience at the Mall of America.