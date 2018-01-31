PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘2 Dope Queens’ is a podcast that debuted in April of 2016, and was an immediate success, reaching #1 on the iTunes podcast charts its first week. Now, the hugely popular podcast is headed to TV in a special four-part series.
‘2 Dope Queens’ hosts Jessica Williams of ‘The Daily Show’ fame and Phoebe Robinson of MTV’s ‘Girl Code’ and ‘Broad City’ are expanding their podcast into a prime-time special.
“Initially the format of our podcast is we host a show and then we have a lot of standup, story tellers and celebrity guests on the show. We always make sure we have women, people of color, or members of the LGBTQ community on the show. We basically took that and we made it into four taped HBO specials”
Each episode is taped in front of a live audience, includes stand-up from up-and-coming comics, as well as big name guests, including Jon Stewart, Uzo Aduba from ‘Orange is The New Black’ and Sarah Jessica Parker.
“We always aim to make it seem like people are hanging out with us and they’re like our homies.”
The first of the four one hour series airs Friday, February 2nd at 11:30 p.m.