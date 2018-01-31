By Chantee Lans

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — No matter where you are in the Delaware Valley, Birds fever is catching on.

The Hair Factory Barbershop owner and barber Jonathan Oliphant has been cutting Philadelphia Eagles logos and designs into the heads of 10 Eagles fans throughout the football season.

“I feel good when people go out and get confidence. That’s what makes me feel good, it’s about the customers,” he said .

Oliphant has owned his shop for 15 years and has been cutting hair for 25 years.

Curtis Dudley is among the 10 fans that regularly visit the barbershop.

“A lot of people look at me like I’m crazy,” said Dudley. “I catch a lot of heat. I have a lot of friends who are cowboys fans and Giants fans. They always want to run their mouth, especially if we was to take a loss but I’m not worried about that.”

Dudley, like many Eagles fans are confident in their team’s capability to bring home the Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis.

Dudley’s cut even caught the attention of Former Eagle Darwin Walker.

“I love it. I saw the picture. I don’t know if I would go as far as the guy did but it was hot,” he said.

Cutting the Eagles’ logo onto a customer’s head takes Oliphant about an hour.

“I pretty much use the razor to clean everything up after I cut it with the clippers,” he said.

It’s an approach he also used to cut the Patriot logo on the back of the head of a New England Patriots fan.

When asked about sporting the new look in Philadelphia, “I told him it wasn’t a good idea. I told him to stop at Cherry Hill. I told him don’t cross the bridge,” said Oliphant.

Over in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Eagles fans created logo designs on the front lawns of homes in Ridley township.

Since Friday, a group of Ridley High School students have been spray-painting the Eagles logos on their friends and families’ yards.

Using stencils and black and white spray paint, creating the logo takes about 15 minutes. CBS 3 asked the students about the process.

“I think we’ve got 25 lawns done so far. I think we’ve got 17 left,” said Erin Lynch.

“When you look at it right now, you’re not expecting anything. Once it all gets done. It’s pretty cool to see it,” explained Lauren Bruton.

“Time for the big reveal,” announced Marc Bongiorno. The teens revealed the logo to the homeowner and their kids.

“I think it’s really cool that there’s now an Eagle on the lawn,” said Reese Kearney.

The painted lawn logos are expected to last a couple of weeks. The teens do not charge a fee. They just accept donations to cover the cost of paint which is about $20 for each lawn.