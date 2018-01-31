PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite being top 10 when it comes to the best cities to be a football fan, Philadelphia was not good enough to be top five like Boston, according to a recent survey.
Eagles fans and their City of Brotherly Love are eighth overall, among 243 cities, in the WalletHub survey. Boston ranks fourth overall.
WalletHub says it used 21 weighted metrics to compare more than 240 U.S. cities that have at least one college or professional football team.
The top 10 cities ranked are the following:
- Green Bay
- Pittsburgh
- Dallas
- Boston
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Glendale
- Philadelphia
- Oakland
- Cincinnati
WalletHub says it measured the amount of NFL and college football teams, the average ticket price for an NFL game, fan friendliness and more.
“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for football fans,” reads a statement on WalletHub’s site.
Eagles fans just hope this survey is not indicative of the outcome of the Birds versus the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.