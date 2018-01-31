SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By Justin Udo
Filed Under:Just Udo, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a unique challenge Wednesday night mixing chicken wings and football.

Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia native Jyree Evans refereed the Manayunk Wing Sprint competition at the restaraunt SOMO.

Evans, who won his Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans saints in 2010, is a graduate of Frankford High School and is rooting for the Eagles to win the big game this year. He says you can learn a lot of the same lessons in a wing eating competitions that you do in a football game.

“Always compete to win,” Evans said. “Always put your best foot forward.”

Jon Wasserman won the competition by scarfing down his 20 wings in four minutes. He says if the Eagles use his philosophy on Sunday, they can bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

“All you’ve got to do is see it happen,” he said, “and you’re dreams will come true.”

For his big win, Wasserman got $200 and a private party at SOMO Sophie.

