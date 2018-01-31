PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are reportedly interested in acquiring guard Tyreke Evans from Memphis, according to Marc Stein.
The Grizzlies are reportedly seeking a first-round pick from the Sixers, who own the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick as long as it’s not in the No. 2 through No. 5 range, in addition to their own first-rounder. The Sixers also own the Kings’ 2019 first-round pick.
The Sixers may want the Grizzlies to take Jerryd Bayless’ contract back for a first-round pick, but that’s easier said than done. Bayless is due about $8.5 million for the 2018-19 season.
Evans, 28, is from Chester, PA and was the fourth overall pick in 2009. The 6’6″ guard is set to become an unrestricted free-agent after the season.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 8th at 3 p.m. ET.
Evans is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season while shooting 45.8 FG% / 39.2 3FG% / 79.9 FT%.
The 24-23 8th placed Sixers will get J.J. Redick and Jerryd Bayless back from injury on Wednesday night at the Nets.