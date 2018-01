PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are reportedly interested in acquiring guard Tyreke Evans from Memphis, according to Marc Stein.

The Sixers have expressed trade interest in Tyreke Evans, according to league sources, but Memphis continues to seek a first-round pick in an Evans deal and Philly is naturally reluctant to surrender it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2018

The Grizzlies are reportedly seeking a first-round pick from the Sixers, who own the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick as long as it’s not in the No. 2 through No. 5 range, in addition to their own first-rounder. The Sixers also own the Kings’ 2019 first-round pick.

The Sixers may want the Grizzlies to take Jerryd Bayless’ contract back for a first-round pick, but that’s easier said than done. Bayless is due about $8.5 million for the 2018-19 season.

My assumption has been the only way Sixers pick would be in play would be to take back Bayless and even then maybe not. https://t.co/ruW9uZandC — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) January 31, 2018

No one knows the Grizz better than Herrington. Agreed on Memphis’ corresponding hesitation to take back Bayless … https://t.co/YrVz3Z1bBN — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2018

Evans, 28, is from Chester, PA and was the fourth overall pick in 2009. The 6’6″ guard is set to become an unrestricted free-agent after the season.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 8th at 3 p.m. ET.

Evans is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season while shooting 45.8 FG% / 39.2 3FG% / 79.9 FT%.

The 24-23 8th placed Sixers will get J.J. Redick and Jerryd Bayless back from injury on Wednesday night at the Nets.