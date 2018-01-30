NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted he suffocated his mother to death during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Frank Polera on Monday pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Patricia Polera in November 2016 in the Old Bridge home that they shared. An autopsy showed she had died from asphyxiation by compression.
Under terms of a plea agreement, the 31-year-old will be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)