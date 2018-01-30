SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted he suffocated his mother to death during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Frank Polera on Monday pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Patricia Polera in November 2016 in the Old Bridge home that they shared. An autopsy showed she had died from asphyxiation by compression.

Under terms of a plea agreement, the 31-year-old will be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch