SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the city’s Oxford Circle section after two women were found shot dead inside a home.

The women were found with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a home in the 1200 block of Greeby Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair was found on the first floor and a 44-year-old woman was found on the second floor. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a gun inside the home but it’s not clear if it’s the murder weapon.

A man who possibly lived there let police inside the home and was taken for questioning as a witness.

Police do not have a motive or suspect information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch