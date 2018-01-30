PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the city’s Oxford Circle section after two women were found shot dead inside a home.
The women were found with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a home in the 1200 block of Greeby Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
A 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair was found on the first floor and a 44-year-old woman was found on the second floor. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found a gun inside the home but it’s not clear if it’s the murder weapon.
A man who possibly lived there let police inside the home and was taken for questioning as a witness.
Police do not have a motive or suspect information.