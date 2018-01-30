CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department is being commended for helping a mother who called 911 to say she didn’t have food for her children.
Police say a distraught mother in Camden called 911 on the afternoon of Jan. 22 because she had no food for her four young kids. She also said she did not have service on her phone other than to call the emergency number.
Following the call, emergency dispatcher Tondaleya Bagby requested an officer check on the family at the Crestbury Apartments.
When Camden County Officer David Hinton arrived at the apartment, he noticed there was no food, so he went to a local restaurant to bring food back to the family.
Bagby then relayed the situation to her mother, Sgt. Tracy Seigel. Together they, along with retired Lt. Scott Bagby and Lt. Janell Simpson, pooled their money and bought the family ten bags of groceries.
Police say the family was overwhelmed and extremely thankful for what the department did.
Because of their generosity, Sgt. Seigel and Officer Hinton were named Officers of the Week.