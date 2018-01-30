PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say “EagleMania” has taken over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

When you walk through the entrance columns at the art museum, it’s clear to see that this iconic Philadelphia institution has come down with a case of Eagle’s fever.

“We usually use the space between the banners to talk about our own exhibitions, so we can tell people driving up the parkway that we’re here and we’re Philadelphia’s Art Museum, but today we’ve taken all of that down and put up Go Eagles to show solidarity and support for our home team,” said Timothy Rub, the museum’s executive director.

Rub says in addition to the public display of their love for the Eagle’s they also have a friendly Superbowl bet with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“If they win we are going to loan a work of art to them,” he said. “If we win, or when we win I should say, they’re going to loan a work of art to us.”

Norman Keys with the Philadelphia Museum of Art says throughout the entire museum you can feel the excitement.

“The staff is wearing their Eagle’s shirts,” he said. “We’ve got pride that is tantamount to every bit of Philly pride that you can have this week ahead of the Super Bowl.”

Keys says on Friday the two museums will be taking to Twitter to face off in some friendly trash talking ahead of the game.

“The main thing is to say stay tuned,” he said. “It’s going to be fire works online.”

You can follow the Twitter debate at #MuseumBowl.