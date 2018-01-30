SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will hear an appeal in a lawsuit challenging Philadelphia’s year-old tax on soda and other sweetened drinks by the industry and retailers.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a brief order Tuesday saying it would hear the appeal on whether the tax violates a 1932 law prohibiting Philadelphia from taxing a transaction or subject already taxed by the state.

A lower court upheld Philadelphia’s 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages. That court’s majority said the beverage tax doesn’t duplicate the state sales tax because it is imposed on distributors and thus hits a different target.

The money from the tax is designed to help pay for prekindergarten, community schools and recreation centers.

If fully passed onto consumers, the tax is $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

Comments
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    This tax needs to be shoved up Banana Nose’s azz.

    Reply Report comment

