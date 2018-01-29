PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The last week or so, across the Delaware Valley, has centered around temperatures that, for the most part, have stayed in the seasonable range to even at times well above normal in the middle of the month of January. The winter season is still in full effect, though, and we are going to get a return to a true dose of winter weather starting again this week and it will last into the coming weekend really.

We haven’t had measurable snow in Philly since Jan. 17 when we received 0.2 inches of snow. That trend of no snow comes to a halt on Tuesday and possibly even as early as Monday night in a few spots. This system will not really be much to talk about but could still be a nuisance, especially in the second half of the day on Tuesday and for the drive home on Tuesday evening

There will be chance for light rain showers most of the day along the Jersey coastline, but those showers will be very light at best. That moisture and precipitation, though, is likely to change over to a bit of rain/snow mix tonight along the coast as an area of low pressure tracks up the eastern seaboard. We are also watching another weak area of low pressure that will quickly rush across the region, and that is the energy that will bring in the snow chance for Philly and the surrounding areas.

Timing for this system is as follows. Change over from light rain to rain/snow mix along the Jersey Shore, through the overnight hours tonight. Light snow is likely to start falling in Philly by mid-morning and areas north and west, closer to sunrise. The light snow shower activity should become widespread over the region in the later morning and the afternoon, before it clears off heading into the evening tomorrow.

Snow amounts with this system are going to be pretty light for everyone involved, but the highest amounts could be near the Shore Points and in the Poconos, while inland Jersey and the 95 corridor will be in the lowest range. Along the shore we should see around 1 inch of accumulation with a very small chance of a very localized spot seeing a little more than an inch. In the Poconos we could see 1 to 2 inches for basically everyone. Snow will clear out by Tuesday evening and it looks to just cold for Wednesday but with sunshine in the forecast as well.