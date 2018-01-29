SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl is almost here — and some Eagles fans feel the big day can’t arrive soon enough. So what makes some of us so fanatical? And why are these games are so important?

We love to part of a community and to have that feeling of belonging, says Angela Cantwell, Director of Nursing for Behavioral Health at Einstein Healthcare Network.

“This whole game, this whole experience for us levels the playing field for everyone,” she said. “So it doesn’t matter if you’re the executive of a hospital or a homemaker, we’re all in this together and it levels the playing field for everybody and it gives everyone a great sense of community and connectiveness.”

And Cantwell says it’s in our nature to want to belong.

“From the beginning of time we’ve lived in sort of tribal communities,” she said. “And for us, our DNA has evolved, and now we have this small tribe and our warriors, the people who are fighting for us are the folks who are fighting on that field, so we look at them as our tribe.”

