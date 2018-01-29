READING, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say four people are dead in a shooting in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Reading police responded to the scene in a row home on South 3rd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Reading Eagle reports all of the victims were males. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital.
Their names have not been released.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects or motive.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams says more information will be available Monday.
