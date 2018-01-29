SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Jim Melwert
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed a Montgomery County woman.

Andre Gary of Bear, Delaware pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the fatal overdose of 58-year-old Jacqueline Hearn of Abington.

As part of the plea, prosecutors want Gary to spend at least eight years in prison, which Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says is a significant sentence.

“This is not eight years in county prison, this is not eight years in some other facility,” Steele said. “This is eight years in a state correctional penitentiary.”

Hearn’s daughter bought what she thought was heroin from Gary, but tests show it was fentanyl, which authorities say killed her 58-year-old mother.

“We are taking these cases very seriously,” Steele said. “We have far too many people in Montgomery County dying as a result of people delivering heroin and fentanyl.”

