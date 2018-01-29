PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans looking for a Birds-themed meal to satisfy their Super Bowl-starved appetites are in luck.
13-Year-Old Eagles Fan Who Survived Cancer Gets Surprise Super Bowl Ticket
Some local spots are offering special dishes, such as greased pole pastries that went on sale at Dottie’s Donuts in the 4500 block of Springfield Avenue.
There are also Eagles-colored chocolate chip waffles available at Waffatopia. You can buy the “Fly Eagles, Fly” waffles at the shop on Colwell Lane on Saturdays.
And not to be outdone, Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs has “The Underdog,” which is made of turkey, broccoli rabe, sausage, herb green batter and scrapple mustard.