PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Minnesota nice is right. A 13-year-old die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, who overcame childhood cancer, gets a chance to go to Super Bowl LII after a Minnesota Vikings fan’s donation.

South Jersey native Cole Fitzgerald, who has a physical disability and is a survivor of neuroblastoma, is the lucky kid.

Earlier this season, Eyewitness News followed as he was given unprecedented access to the team. Now, he will head to the big game to watch the Birds against the New England Patriots.

“On behalf of Spare Key and many generous individuals and companies, I wanted to present to you this gift,” said Mary Serie, a Spare Key spokesperson, presenting him with the Super Bowl ticket.

Fitzgerald responded, “Yo! Oh man…I know what it is!”

Serie said a donor from Minnesota, who’s a Vikings fan, could not attend the game.

“We had a Minneapolis donor; he couldn’t stomach going to the game,” she said.

Now, Fitzgerald gets to take his place.

“We couldn’t be happier that it is you,” Serie said.

A happy Fitzgerald had nothing but kind words for the fan that gave him the ticket.

“I want to thank the fan. I’m sorry for your season. Good luck next year,” he said.

The Vikings fan wants to remain anonymous but Fitzgerald wants him to know how much he appreciates this opportunity.