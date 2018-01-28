PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Auto Show is driving car enthusiast’s wild and some of the highlights this year are vintage race cars from the Simeone Automotive Museum.

Dr. Fred Simone, founder of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, is once again sharing gems of his collection with the audiences at this year’s Philadelphia Auto Show.

It’s the eighth year Simeone’s cars have been on display, and he says when it comes to showing off the different cars, keeping things fresh is integral to keeping people interested.

“They all have a story to tell, we like to rotate and we want to have something different every time,” he said.

Simeone chose eight cars for this year’s show that are perfect examples of automotive history.

“The auto show has a mixture of a little bit of everything,” he said.

All of the cars turn heads but which of the cars is the must see of the show?

“I would say the 1956 Mercedes Gulwing, only because it’s a design leader, the style and it races,” he said. “It really checks all of the boxes.

The museum has one of the worlds most decorated collections and was recently declared the International Historic Motoring Group’s “Museum of the Year” for 2017.

The auto show runs though February 4.