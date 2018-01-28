SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Molly Daly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Eagles Fever sweeping the city, an Episcopal church on Rittenhouse Square is using its bells to proclaim its hometown pride.

The Church of the Holy Trinity’s carillon bells have been part of the Rittehouse Square soundscape since the 1880s, marking religious and secular events.

On Sunday, they rang out with a new tune: the Eagles Fight Song.

Co-Rector John Garnder says “Fly Eagles Fly” will be played from the bell tower twice each afternoon through next Sunday. He maintains it’s not a bid to curry favor with the Almighty.

“When God gave us free will, he sort of let these things happen based on who plays the hardest, who puts the most heart into it, and luck, sometimes,” said Gardner.

But Sharon, a Holy Trinity parishioner, says it’s likely some divine justice will be meted out.

“I think God’s rooting for the Eagles because we don’t deflate footballs,” she said.

