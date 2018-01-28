PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:30, an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.
The suspects driving the vehicle, who were wanted for theft, fled the scene, striking the officer and the passenger side of a police car.
The officer was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
The vehicle was later found unoccupied on the 1600 block of West Indiana Avenue.
East Detective Division is currently investigating the incident.