SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Philadelphia, Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30, an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.

The suspects driving the vehicle, who were wanted for theft, fled the scene, striking the officer and the passenger side of a police car.

The officer was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied on the 1600 block of West Indiana Avenue.

East Detective Division is currently investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch