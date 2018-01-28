PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even the rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of Eagles fans who gathered Sunday outside the NovaCare Complex to see the team off to Minnesota and Super Bowl LII.

Dozens of fans stood outside cheering and waving to the players as they arrived at the training facility in South Philadelphia. The team was scheduled to head to the airport early Sunday afternoon, where they were to depart to Minneapolis ahead of the biggest game of the year.

Among them was Gloria Sklaeanoski and four generations of her family. Sklaeanoski’s 16-year-old granddaughter and namesake was holding a sign that read, ‘We Believed Then, We Believe Now,’ with a picture of her as a 3-year-old girl in 2005 when the Eagles last played in the Super Bowl. Sklaeanoski says her family came out to send the team off to Jacksonville back then, and they’re here now ahead of Super Bowl LII.

#Eagles fans starting to arrive to the Novacare Complex to give the Birds a proper sendoff to Minnesota ahead of #SuperBowlLII #FlyEaglesFly @KYWNewsradio @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Qkt9OYItFq — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) January 28, 2018

“I can’t even tell you, I just can’t tell you, this is it, this is definitely it,” she said. “I’ve been through all of the other Super Bowls and this is the one. I am pumped.”

Also there to wish the team good luck was Anthony Titano, who says he hadn’t initially planned on coming out in the rain, but something changed his mind.

“As I was going food shopping this morning I heard the Queen song, ‘We Are the Champions,’ and that’s when I just started shaking, rattling and rolling, so I was like ‘we gotta come down.’ I’ve got another week here but I’m ready to go. I need one bad.”

And those fans who weren’t braving the wet weather were driving by honking their horns and screaming “Go Eagles.”