PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a glamorous night at Philadelphia’s Academy Of Music Saturday.

Their annual white-tie anniversary celebration drew thousands of people as well as a celebrity guest musician who has been making us laugh for decades.

“Steve Martin is an artist of incredible versatility,” says the Philadelphia Orchestra’s Jeremy Rothman. “We know him as an actor, a comedian, he’s also a fantastic musician, he can play banjo.”

Which Martin brought along with him as he performed with the Orchestra during the 161st Academy of Music Concert and Ball.

“To hear his songs now orchestrated for the full Philadelphia Orchestra, it’s a real highlight of a great evening,” says Rothman.

The night began with a reception then the concert at the Academy of Music.

“Where the Philadelphia Orchstra called it’s home for about 99 years,” explains Rothman. “We come back now every year to play a fantastic concert to raise money for this building.”

The orchestra even recognized those Philadelphia Eagles with their own rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly.”

“Anything we can do with our audience to stoke up a little more excitement we will continue to do that,” Rothman adds.

Martin drew a loud ovation when he joked that that pieces actual name was “spanking Tom Brady.”

After the concert the crowds strolled down the Avenue of the Arts to the Hyatt at the Bellevue for a night of dinner and dancing.​