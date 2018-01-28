PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In addition to new management on the field, Phillies fans can expect some off-the-field changes this season at Citizens Bank Park.
To improve fan safety, the Phillies are raising and extending the protective netting, beyond the dugouts.
The netting will be raised, from eight to 12 feet, and will extend to sections 115 and 132.
Phillies senior VP John Weber says the state-of-the-art netting will be more transparent.
“It’s actually going to be a green color that, when you look through it, it kind of just melds into the green field. So it’s even a better netting than we had last year,” said Weber.
The netting is also being installed at the Phils’ spring training facility in Clearwater.
The team is also banning smoking anywhere in Citizens Bank Park for 2018. Last season there were designated smoking areas behind the third base and left field gates.