TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists continue to see higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.65, which is up 4 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.38 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.57, up 3 cents from last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.29.

Analysts say the rising pump prices in recent weeks are mostly due to increasing U.S. crude oil prices.

