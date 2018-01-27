PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when a dispute erupted outside a bar in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday along the 2500 block of North 27th Street.
Police say the two victims, both 30 years old, were both taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
Authorities say more than two dozen shots were fired during the dispute. A parked car was struck by at least one of the bullets, damaging its hood.
A gun was found in a vehicle that was used to take one of the shooting victims to the hospital. But it’s not yet known if that weapon was used in the shooting.
Police say they have no motive yet and no arrests have been.
The investigation is ongoing.
