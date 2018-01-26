DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A puppy from Providence Animal Center in Delaware County is competing in Puppy Bowl 2018.
Dragonfly, the Beagle mix who plays for team Rough had rough beginnings. She’s one of eight puppies who were born after their mother was rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia.
“Mom was saved from a horrible situation, she would have been put down because down south, a pregnant dog is more mouths to feed,” explained Justina Calgiano with Providence Animal Center.
She says Animal Planet reached out looking for Puppy Bowl players, and Dragonfly’s eyes caught the eye of show producers.
“Maybe she didn’t snag the toy and score a touchdown, but we were just proud that she was there,” Calgiano said.
But Dragonfly’s road to fame and fortune doesn’t end with Puppy Bowl.
“She was actually adopted by this big-time model whose name is Justine LeGault, and she lives in the Big Apple and they are doing very fabulous big-time lifestyle things.”
Dragonfly now goes by Uma, and even has her own Instagram.
The Puppy Bowl airs at 3 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday on Animal Planet.