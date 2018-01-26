SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you need a diversion from Super Bowl hype, you might want to steer toward the Philadelphia Auto Show, which opens Saturday at the Convention Center.

NY Museum Offers Used, Solid-Gold Toilet To Trumps 

Autonomous cars may steal the headlines, but much of that tech is already under the hood of today’s cars, says Kevin Mazzucola, the executive director of the Automobile Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.

“A lot of the ability of autonomous driving is already in the car. Whether it’s lane avoidance, whether it is adaptive cruise control, whether it’s emergency braking, those types of things,” said Mazzucola.

Police Officer Cheers Adult Daycare Residents With ‘Rocky’ And ‘Apollo’ Hairless Cats 

I addition to the latest production vehicles, the auto show also gives potential car buyers the chance to dream. Like the $2.7 million V-16 Bugatti Chiron.

“It’s art, and it’s power and it’s beauty. And sometimes when you look at something and say, ‘That’s the best,’ it’s just kind of cool to see it and take it all in,” said Mazzucola.

The show runs for nine days until the doors close on Super Bowl Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch