PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you need a diversion from Super Bowl hype, you might want to steer toward the Philadelphia Auto Show, which opens Saturday at the Convention Center.
Autonomous cars may steal the headlines, but much of that tech is already under the hood of today’s cars, says Kevin Mazzucola, the executive director of the Automobile Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.
“A lot of the ability of autonomous driving is already in the car. Whether it’s lane avoidance, whether it is adaptive cruise control, whether it’s emergency braking, those types of things,” said Mazzucola.
I addition to the latest production vehicles, the auto show also gives potential car buyers the chance to dream. Like the $2.7 million V-16 Bugatti Chiron.
“It’s art, and it’s power and it’s beauty. And sometimes when you look at something and say, ‘That’s the best,’ it’s just kind of cool to see it and take it all in,” said Mazzucola.
The show runs for nine days until the doors close on Super Bowl Sunday.