PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He calls himself one of the original tailgaters. One Mayfair man has been showing his Eagles pride for decades.

The green Eagles Bus has been to every Eagles home game, and some away games, over the years. It’s the third one since 78-year-old Charlie Gauraffe bought the first, a church bus, back in 1971.

Inside the current bus there is a bar, TVs, pictures, and appreciation letters in frames, like one from former coach Dick Vermil.

“My favorite thing? It’s not here yet. I’m still waiting for it. The Super Bowl picture,” said Guaraffe. “That’s what I’m waiting for and you know what, this is it, this is the year we are going to do it. I can feel it. You know why we are going to do it? Because I’m not going this year.”

Charlie has been to 23 Super Bowls, but he and the bus are staying in Philadelphia this year for a few reasons, including distance and frigid temperatures.

But, when Philadelphia wins he says, he’ll be celebrating inside the bus with his fellow Eagles fans.