NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is joining forces with leaders from other states to fight the legality of the tax law passed by Congress late last year. They say it unfairly targets residents in blue states.
Part of the income tax reform limits property tax deductions for individuals to $10,000. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says this is a form of double taxing, which violates the consitituion.
“I pledge that our administration is going to explore every legal mechanism to fight for our tax payers,” Murphy said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo believes it’s politically motivated and punishment for states that didn’t favor Trump in 2016.
“Top 12 states that get hurt, coincidentally, all happen to be Democratic states,” said Cuomo.
They are also exploring other options to give residents relief, including a provision to allow property taxes to be taken as charitable donations.