PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three firefighters were posthumously promoted on Friday, including one who lost his life in a North Philadelphia house fire earlier this month.

The Philadelphia Fire Department held its semi-annual Promotion and Awards ceremony on Friday at the Temple University Performing Arts Center.

During the ceremony, Matthew LeTourneau was promoted to the rank of captain. He was killed earlier this month battling a house fire in North Philadelphia.

Posthumous promotions were also awarded to Lt. Gabriel Lee and Capt. Kenneth Green Sr.

“We all know the service they provided. We all know the dedication with which they lived and the dedication in which they died,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Awards were also given out for heroism.

