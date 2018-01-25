PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening arguments are set to begin Thursday in a jury trial for a man who authorities say confessed to shooting and wounding an on-duty Philadelphia Police officer in the name of ISIS.
Chilling video and audio from the night of Jan. 7, 2016 shows a man prosecutors say is Edward Archer, ambushing officer Jesse Hartnett’s patrol car in West Philadelphia.
Despite heavy blood loss from the three gunshot wounds to his left arm, Hartnett managed to call for help, chase, shoot and capture Archer.
In a taped statement, Archer confessed to the crime and told investigators he did it in the name of ISIS.
Archer’s lawyers filed a motion to suppress that statement, arguing that detectives didn’t properly inform their client of his Miranda rights. But Wednesday, Judge Leon Tucker disagreed, allowing the confession to be used as evidence as the trial moves forward Thursday.
Despite many delays over the past two years, this very high-profile case is finally going to trial.
Archer’s lawyers argued last month that he is not mentally fit to stand trial, citing erratic behavior and a refusal to undergo three mental evaluations. The judge ruled against them.
Archer faces several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.