PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia that injured two teenage boys.

Four people were struck by gunfire on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police say a black colored 2014 to 2017 Chevrolet Impala fired numerous shots at people standing on the sidewalk.

“We know numerous shots were fired. We found 16 spent shell casings along 24th Street and Ridge Avenue,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “At this time, it appears to be a drive-by shooting.”

A 52-year-old man was shot in the back and is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 22-year-old man was shot in the back, right leg and right shoulder and was also transported to Temple University Hospital.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with a fracture. Another 13-year-old boy was treated for a graze wound to the lower right leg and released.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on 24th Street and then west on the 2400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police believe the suspect fired from the passenger’s side of a vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.