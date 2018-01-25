PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They are probably called “Golden Years” because senior status often comes with deep discounts. KYW’s Jay Lloyd has been there for a while and looks at some welcome travel bargains.
I have to say it was depressing when the waitress at a turnpike eatery asked if I was a senior citizen. I was a mere 55. Guess what? I qualified for a senior discount.
OK. I’ll live with it. And I learned to ask about discounts.
Some of the best are in travel – transportation, restaurants, hotels and government funded sites around the world.
Here at home, this will be the first full year of the SEPTA senior key card. Free transit is still offered in the city and Regional Rail is still a buck. But now you’ll have a card to tap on buses and turnstiles. Get your card at SEPTA’s office on 12th and Market or at your state Rep and Senators offices.
If you travel to New York, there are ongoing discounts to ride AMTRAK and NJT. In New York get your senior discount card at the MTA offices in Lower Manhattan or your application online.
For National Park visitors, be aware, the senior lifetime pass has gone up from 10 to 80 dollars.