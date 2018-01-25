SPRINGFIELD, PA (CBS) — Protesters gathered outside the Delaware County office of Congressman Pat Meehan, demanding he resign amid his sexual harassment allegations.

Congressman Pat Meehan has already been removed from his post on the House Ethics Committee. For protesters, that isn’t enough.

“This is just ridiculous,” said protester Lani Frank.

She says for far too long men have been abusing their power with young women at work, and she hopes Meehan’s Republican colleagues step up and ask him to resign and repay the taxpayer-funded settlement.

“Individuals can be calling for him to step aside. They could be asking him to take the right action on his own,” she said.

Rhona Klein helped organize this protest and says she quit a job in her 20s because of a creepy boss.

“A basic thing is women should feel comfortable in their job,” she said.

She hopes there is enough pressure from members of Congress to get Meehan to step down.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is of how men treat women in the workplace,” said Klein.

Klein says women have been alone in their quest for respect in the workplace, and that has to stop.

“We’re not going to make change unless men are part of this movement,” she said.

Requests for comment were not returned from the Meehan camp, but on Tuesday he said he has no plans to resign and will run for re-election.