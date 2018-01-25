PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “P” in Pennsylvania does not stand for punctual, according to a recent study.
Mattress Clarity’s study finds Pennsylvania workers are some of the nation’s worst when it comes to being on time.
The average Pennsylvania worker is 7.8 minutes late to work each week, the study claims.
And time is money, as the study states each late employee costs the local economy about $94 a year.
In addition, the Pennsylvania economy loses out on more than $500 million a year because of the tardiness.
Mattress Clarity surveyed 2,750 American workers about lateness in the workplace.
Arkansas cost the economy the least per capita annually ($34.32) but Wyoming ($158.61) cost the most with their tardiness per person.
The study also found only one in 10 Americans try to sneak into the office and pretend they’re not late — and 60 percent of those that sneaked in were men .
The top excuse for being late was bad traffic (49 percent).