CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Reverend Monsignor Gregory J. Parlante has been arrested on drug charges after parish staff allegedly opened a package they believed to contain illegal drugs.
Back in May 2017, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says staff at Saint Cornelius Parish opened a package that was addressed to Monsignor Parlante, who was away from the parish due to health-related issues and other personal matters.
Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant related to possible criminal drug activity.
According to the Philadelphia Archdiocese, an envelope addressed to Parlante came to the church that contained what staff thought were illegal drugs.
On Thursday, Parlante was arrested and charged with knowing or intentional possession of a controlled substance, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and one felony charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition.
Parlante has been a priest for 35 years and was the pastor at Saint Cornelius for 13 years.