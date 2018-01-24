HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.
Stadium Casino submitted a winning bid Wednesday of $40.1 million.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos. The mini-casinos can have 750 slot machines and owners can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.
Penn National won the first license two weeks ago, bidding $50.1 million to put a mini-casino in a part of south-central Pennsylvania that includes the city of York.
