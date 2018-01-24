BREAKING: Police: Shooting Under Investigation Near Wendy's In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I knew if I made that decision to play again, it was going to be a very difficult road. And it still is today.”

Avery Marz accepted the Most Courageous Award from the Philly Sportswriters Association in January of 2018. It was two months after the Saint Joseph’s University senior scored her first points as a Division I college basketball player. More than three years after her career on the court seemingly ended before it started, with a stroke that left half her body paralyzed, trying to relearn how to walk. This is the story of how she got from there to here.

Matt Leon comes back to the podcast to tell us about Avery Marz.

To learn more about Avery, check out Matt’s article here:

