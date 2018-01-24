PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s board is set to vote Thursday on the path of the $1.2-billion “King Of Prussia Rail.”
SEPTA’s board is expected to give the okay to a route that shifts the rail to the north side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike to avoid a housing development, following outcry from homeowners.
The vote is just to authorize the route. With an anticipated price tag of over $1-billion, funding for the 4.5 mile line won’t be finalized until additional planning is completed.
At recent public hearings, residents who accepted the project would likely move forward still expressed concerns about the elevated rail, including how it might affect their property values and what costs the community might eventually be responsible for.
But supporters say the spur, which would add stops in a corporate center and at the mall, will reduce traffic congestion and is long overdue.