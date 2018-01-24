PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is giving the public a look at its ambitious plan to replace vehicles and rebuild its system.
“It’s a one-on-one directly with the project managers.”
At an open house at SEPTA headquarters, riders and transportation advocates got a chance to see what’s on the drawing board for SEPTA’s 12-year capital program. Capital Budget Director Catherine Popp-McDonough says SEPTA expects to add fully-electric buses to its fleet this year.
“We’re further rolling out our 25 electric buses that will serve the routes 29 and 79.”
In addition to upgrading the paratransit fleet.
“We’re doing another paratransit vehicle purchase to replace the existing vehicles that serve the five-county area.”
She says the Elwyn-to-Wawa rail restoration project continues, as do accessibility improvements to the Wissahickon Transportation Center. This year’s capital budget was $727 million. The fiscal 2019 budget is still being developed.