SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 94WIP Morning Show wasn’t going to let this tweet, from Pittsburgh radio host Ron Cook, just slide by.

94WIP Morning Show co-host Rhea Hughes challenged Cook on Wednesday’s show.

“There were six people arrested that night,” Hughes said of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship celebration on Sunday. “You [Pittsburgh] had a game in 2013 where 56 people were arrested at Heinz Field and I don’t recall us calling you animals or subhuman.”

“First of all I didn’t call of the fans in Philly subhuman,” Cook replied.

“You said many!” Hughes explained.

“Well OK, there are many,” said Cook. “They’re the worst fans in sports.”

 

Cook wasn’t done with subhuman tweet. He also tweeted this.

Related: Steelers Fans Rooting For Eagles Out Of Hatred For Patriots

Angelo Cataldi ended the conversation with Cook by hanging up the phone on him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch