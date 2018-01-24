PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 94WIP Morning Show wasn’t going to let this tweet, from Pittsburgh radio host Ron Cook, just slide by.
94WIP Morning Show co-host Rhea Hughes challenged Cook on Wednesday’s show.
“There were six people arrested that night,” Hughes said of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship celebration on Sunday. “You [Pittsburgh] had a game in 2013 where 56 people were arrested at Heinz Field and I don’t recall us calling you animals or subhuman.”
“First of all I didn’t call of the fans in Philly subhuman,” Cook replied.
“You said many!” Hughes explained.
“Well OK, there are many,” said Cook. “They’re the worst fans in sports.”
Cook wasn’t done with subhuman tweet. He also tweeted this.
Related: Steelers Fans Rooting For Eagles Out Of Hatred For Patriots
Angelo Cataldi ended the conversation with Cook by hanging up the phone on him.