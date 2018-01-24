PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 94WIP Morning Show wasn’t going to let this tweet, from Pittsburgh radio host Ron Cook, just slide by.

There are no worse fans in sports than Philly fans. I'm guessing many — not all — are subhuman. I wanted to laugh watching their "celebration" Sunday night but I was too busy crying. What a joke they are. What an embarrassment. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 22, 2018

94WIP Morning Show co-host Rhea Hughes challenged Cook on Wednesday’s show.

“There were six people arrested that night,” Hughes said of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship celebration on Sunday. “You [Pittsburgh] had a game in 2013 where 56 people were arrested at Heinz Field and I don’t recall us calling you animals or subhuman.”

The Washington Post did a 5 year study on fan arrests a few years back. 26 of 32 cities supplying data. Avg arrests per game below: https://t.co/uzhxAPdgbV pic.twitter.com/8uriFF9j2A — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 22, 2018

“First of all I didn’t call of the fans in Philly subhuman,” Cook replied.

“You said many!” Hughes explained.

“Well OK, there are many,” said Cook. “They’re the worst fans in sports.”

Cook wasn’t done with subhuman tweet. He also tweeted this.

So who do you like in the Super Bowl, Pittsburgh? Tom Brady, James Harrison and the Patriots or LeGarrette Blount and the Eagles from hated Philly? Are you even going to watch? Might be a good day to fold T-shirts. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 22, 2018

I fear for Philadelphia if the Eagles, on the odd chance, beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 22, 2018

Angelo Cataldi ended the conversation with Cook by hanging up the phone on him.