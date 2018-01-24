SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Mark Abrams
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s new governor has gone on record supporting the DACA population in the Garden State and he has authorized legal moves to protect them.

Murphy announced Wednesday that he’s authorized the attorney general to join a federal lawsuit brought by 15 states and the District of Columbia against the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program.

Gov. Phil Murphy says some 22,000 “dreamers” living in the state should not fear for their futures.

“We are making it clear to our dreamers that the road forward for them exists here in New Jersey,” Murphy said. “And that we are stronger and fairer when we work as one extended family.”

Murphy called the political gamesmanship in Congress completely inexcusable and a denial justice. He called for passage of a permanent fix for DACA residents, but isn’t optimistic given the events of recent days.

“I fear that we’re going to be right back here in the exact same place in three weeks,” Murphy said. “And the more chaos there is, the more our dreamers get hurt.”

