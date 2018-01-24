SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Edward Archer, Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio, Officer Jesse Hartnett

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Defense attorneys for the man accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in the name of ISIS two years ago filed a motion to suppress a taped statement of his involvement, as his trial begins Thursday.

City Judge Leon Tucker says 32-year-old Edward Archer knew and understood his Miranda rights when questioned by a detective.

Lawyers representing Archer say he wasn’t properly informed of his rights during the interview hours after Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot in his parked patrol car in January of 2016.

Jury Selection Begins For Man Charged With Shooting Philly Officer In Name Of ISIS

But prosecutors argued Archer gave an affirmative grunt of “uh-huh” to show he did understand that anything he said could be used against him, demonstrated, they say, by questions asked during the interview.

The defense, though, argues Archer was injured, tired and confused.

Archer continues to refuse to cooperate with his court-appointed attorneys.

