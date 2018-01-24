SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Camden County Animal Shelter, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It’s a record-breaking accomplishment for the Camden County Animal Shelter.

The Camden County Animal Shelter is the only open admission animal shelter in the region to achieve a 92 percent save rate for dogs and 91 percent save rate for
cats.

Compare that to eight years ago when it was 73 percent for dogs and 46 percent for cats.

The shelter’s executive director Vicki Rowland says life-saving efforts will continue.

“The work is still not over just because we reached this milestone,” she said. “We still have more lives to save, more animals are being received into our care every day.”

Rowland credits a number of things for the milestone, including local outreach programs, community education and partnerships with rescue organizations.

