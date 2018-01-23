MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Eagles fans are scrambling to plan their Super Bowl pilgrimages to Minneapolis. The experts are offering advice to make sure fans don’t get taken for a ride.
Eagles fans travel well. But…
Minnesota Company Making Super Bowl Souvenirs Despite Vikings Not Being In Game
“AAA is urging Eagles fans who want to get to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl to be flexible,” said AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell.
Tidwell says that means being willing to fly out of BWI or Newark, and to land in Milwaukee or even Chicago.
The same goes for hotel rooms and car rentals — be willing to stay outside Minneapolis. If you’re driving your own car or RV or tailgate bus, it’s about an 18-hour drive, straight through.
‘Eagles By Knockout’: Rocky Weighs In On Super Bowl Matchup
And if you’re searching the web for tickets, Tidwell says – read the fine print.
“Make sure that they are legitimate Super Bowl game day tickets to get you into the stadium for the game, not just a viewing party at a hotel or a nearby college or university,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says if you are ticket shopping on the secondary market, be patient. Those exorbitant prices might just come down as the game approaches.